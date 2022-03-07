YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An indictment for a man who reports said wrestled a police officer for a handgun after the officer found him passed out in a car was unsealed Monday in federal court.

Norman Rodriguez, 30, is charged in the U.S. Northern District Court Of Ohio with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

A criminal complaint was filed against Rodriguez Jan. 20, and he was indicted Feb. 17, but the indictment was kept sealed until Rodriguez was arrested.

It is not clear where Rodriguez is in custody. There is no record of him being in the Mahoning County jail.

The case has been assigned to U.S. Judge John R. Adams. An arraignment date has not been set yet.

An affidavit in the case said Rodriguez was charged after Youngstown police Oct. 31 answered a gunfire call about 8:15 a.m. on Dickson Avenue. Callers told police there were gunshots in the area and people racing and yelling, the affidavit said.

Police responded and found a car in a lot on Dickson Avenue. When they checked the car they found Rodriguez inside sleeping on the driver’s seat with a gun in his lap, reports said.

An officer tried to grab the gun but Rodriguez struggled with the officer before the officer could wrest the gun away from him. He was then arrested.

Municipal court records show Rodriguez was able to post $25,000 bond after his Nov. 1 arraignment. One preliminary hearing was continued because Rodriguez had Covid-19 and another was continued so counsel could be appointed for him.

Rodriguez failed to show Jan. 28 for a third preliminary hearing and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Rodriguez is not allowed to have or be around a gun because of a 2012 drug conviction in federal court, the affidavit said.