YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned an indictment against the man accused of injuring a local police officer during a domestic investigation last week.

Zachary Crespo, 33, of Austintown, is charged with felonious assault, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and violating a protection order — each with firearm specifications, as well as attempted disrupting public services, obstructing official business, aggravated menacing, endangering children and domestic violence.

Crespo is being held in the Mahoning County Jail on $300,000 bond following a manhunt over the weekend that resulted in his arrest.

Police say Crespo threw a bottle at a Beaver Township police officer who was responding to a home on Old Hickory Court for a report of a domestic situation. The bottle hit the officer in the face, knocking him backward. Crespo then punched the officer in the face, took his weapon, and ran away with it, according to a police report.

A woman at the home had called police to report that she was having an argument with Crespo, who was outside and breaking windows. The woman had a protection order against Crespo, but they were spending time together anyway, reports said.

Reports said Crespo had been drinking and began going through the woman’s phone, becoming upset when he saw messages between her and another man.

Crespo threatened to harm himself and held a knife to his wrist as the woman told him to leave or she would call police, reports said. Reports said he walked outside and the woman locked all the doors, but Crespo kicked out the glass to a back door.

A short time later, an officer arrived and was attacked by Crespo, the report stated.

The injured officer was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center and later released.

Crespo was found by troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol around 12:30 a.m. Saturday at West Pine Lake and Elton roads while he was on the phone with negotiators.

Reports said about 150 officers, drones, a SWAT team and a helicopter were used to try and find Crespo during the manhunt.