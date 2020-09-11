Indictment: Leader of local drug ring jumped into undercover cop’s car during investigation

Eleven people were charged in a 92-count indictment with selling drugs in the Warren area

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An indictment unsealed in federal court Thursday said the leader of a ring selling fentanyl and cocaine knew he was being followed by undercover police.

In a wiretapped conversation between Vincent Richardson, 28, of Warren, and another person included in the indictment, Richardson said Nov. 1 he heard one of the houses he was selling drugs out of on Dover Avenue SW was getting raided.

Richardson ran outside to drive over to the home with a bag to grab money and saw a car he thought belonged to a friend.

Instead, the car belonged to an undercover police officer.

The officer did not take any action. In the phone call, taken right after Richardson got to the Dover Avenue house, Richardson said it appeared the officer was “playing” with him and when he left the officer never followed him or took any other action.

Richardson is one of 11 people named in a 92-count indictment for selling fentanyl and cocaine in Warren between March 2019 and February.

Also indicted with Richardson are Del’Reno Armstrong, 22; Marcus Williams, 27; Randall Morgan, 34; Sean King, 33; William Crenshaw, 35; Kvonn Watson, 26; Matthew Calvin, 30; Stashon Williams, 35; Jalissa Morgan, 38; and Aubrey Adams, 38.

All the defendants except Stashon Williams are from Warren. Williams is from Niles. Still on the loose are Marcus Williams, Crenshaw, Watson and Stashon Williams.

Members of the alleged ring used homes on Hamilton Avenue NW, Oriole Place, Austin Avenue, Kenilworth Avenue NE, Tod Avenue, Webb Court, Dover Avenue NW and Union Street to sell drugs.

Richardson is recorded 21 different times talking about drug transactions on the phone, according to investigators.

Besides wiretaps, investigators also used buys made to confidential sources to help make their case.

Prosecutors are also looking to seize $21,565 that was found when search warrants were served during the case as well as three semiautomatic handguns.

All 11 defendants face drug charges. Richardson, Crenshaw and Randall Morgan also face firearm charges.

