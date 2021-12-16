YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man accused of firing shots at a vehicle downtown this summer who was on the lamb for over a month after a warrant was issued for his arrest was indicted Thursday by a grand jury.

Romero Davis, 24, was indicted by a Mahoning County grand jury on charges of felonious assault, discharging a firearm at or into a prohibited premises, being a felon in possession of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.

The charges contain a specification that Davis is a repeat violent offender.

The charges came after several shots were fired about 1 a.m. Aug. 21 downtown outside a bar in the 100 block of West Commerce Street.

Police said Davis got into an argument outside the bar with two men, and the two men got in a car and tried to drive away.

Davis fired several shots at the car as it drove away, reports said. Police don’t believe anyone was injured, but they do not know the identities of the men in the car.

Several businesses and cars were damaged by bullets.

After police posted video on their Facebook page of the shooting, charges were filed against Davis Oct. 7 in municipal court after investigators received several tips. He remained free, however, until police asked Nov. 11 for help in finding Davis. He was arrested a few days later.

Court records show Davis was sentenced in January of 2018 after pleading guilty to separate charges of felonious assault in both 2016 and 2017. He was sentenced to four years in prison with credit for 208 days served in the Mahoning County Jail while awaiting the outcome of both cases.