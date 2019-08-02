Independent movie with connections to the Valley released Friday

'Them that Follow' was directed by Britt Poulton and Dan Madison Savage

(WKBN) – A movie that was filmed in local towns in the Valley was released Friday.

“Them That Follow” was directed by Britt Poulton and Dan Madison Savage. It stars Kaitlyn Dever, Walton Goggins and Olivia Colman.

Crews filmed scenes in towns throughout Columbiana County including Salem, Lisbon and East Palestine.

The film is described as such, “Set deep in the wilds of Appalachia, where believers handle death-dealing snakes to prove themselves before God, Them That Follow tells the story of a pastor’s daughter who holds a secret that threatens to tear her community apart.”

The film is not being shown locally in theaters at this time, but the trailer is can be viewed here.