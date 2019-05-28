Incident at Wellsville residence keeps police from firing 21 gun salute at ceremony

Copyright by WKBN - All rights reserved

WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) - The Wellsville police department apologized to veterans and their families for not performing the 21 gun salute during the Memorial Day ceremony on Monday.

In a Facebook post, the department said they were called to an incident about five to 10 minutes before they set to shoot. The caller said a girl was being thrown into a vehicle against her will on Commerce Street.

According to police, it turned out to be an argument between two adults and the caller was worried about the woman's safety. Three people were arrested and now face drug charges.