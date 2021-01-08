In first operation in months, YPD vice gets 55 bags of crack, three guns at South Side home

In another home, police reported finding more than $8,000 cash

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Members of the police department’s vice squad and Community Police Unit serving search warrants Thursday investigating drug activity reported finding 55 bags of crack and three guns in one home and over $8,000 in another.

The warrants were the first served since early March, just before social distancing guidelines imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic curtailed some police department operations.

At a 559 W. Ravenwood Ave. home about 5:35 p.m., police reported finding $8,227 cash as well as three bags of crack cocaine, a scale, two bags of marijuana and a loaded 9mm handgun underneath a couch where the listed homeowner, Brian Geiger, 44, was sitting.

Geiger was taken to the Mahoning County Jail on charges of possession of drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

About 3:50 p.m. at a 149 Willis Ave. home, police reported finding marijuana, cocaine, 44 assorted pills, a .45-caliber handgun, a 9mm handgun, a .40-caliber handgun, 55 bags of crack and $1,933 in cash.

Reports said William Huffman, 29, of Cambridge Avenue, had over $1,600 of the cash on him when he was searched. He was charged with possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Also taken into custody on a warrant was Nelson Clark, III, 27, of Bon Air Avenue.

Cited for possession of drug paraphernalia was Scott Moffett, 47, of East Liverpool.