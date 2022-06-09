YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — This week in our In-Depth segment, WKBN Community Affairs Director Dee Crawford spoke with Mahoning County Judge Theresa Dellick on juvenile court and the programs offered through the court.

Dellick said that a lot of the programs are school-based. She said that is a great place to start because juvenile court is traumatizing.

“Having to walk those steps, come into a courtroom or meet with probation officers – traumatizing. We need to get rid of that stigma. We need to just not be traumatizing young kids,” she said.

It’s that fear that if a juvenile offender walks up those steps, they feel like they may never come out. But programming in the schools, with training from the court, helps address issues before they escalate.

“We’ve worked with and collaborated with many of our schools in our district, and we’re very proud of what they do. Many of them have taken on and did programs on their own,” Dellick said. “Some of the programs we deal with are Boys Council, Girls Council, and those are mostly given to middle school students to help identify what they need to be doing, what they should be doing and who they are. We are finding that they decrease negative behavior in the schools.”

Dellick said much of the programming is evidence-based best practice programming and cognitive-behavioral therapy. The court provides the training.

“Sometimes that’s all you can do is change someone’s behaviors,” she said. “You can tell someone don’t do this, but you have to give them something to do instead. And so cognitive behavioral therapy gives them something else to do instead of doing what they used to do, which was wrong.”

Many schools give class credit for the programs.

Parents and custodial adults are also a major focus of the juvenile court. Support is out there for struggling families.

“We have Parent Project that helps with parental skills and is really functional in the situation where two parents are on different pages. One may be very strict and one may be very lax, and it helps those parents work together because if we have two different standards for the youth, the youth doesn’t understand which one I should follow,” Dellick said.

Parents who don’t have a united front can create a situation where a youth will use the disparity to be manipulative. Those issues are addressed, too.

“Children are pretty smart and they’re learning to they learn to adapt. So when I’m with this parent, I have to do this with this parent and when I am with that parent I have to do that. So, I have to deal with that. And we don’t want that because then they learn this manipulative behavior, which can be very dangerous because it can lead to criminogenic behavior,” Dellick said.

There are also many programs for the public even if they are not involved with juvenile court.

“I always encourage the community to take advantage of our services We’re trauma-informed and our staff is trauma-informed. And the services we provide are free because you pay for them with your taxes,” Dellick said.