YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In February, Youngstown State University President Jim Tressel will retire. He took over as president in 2014 and a lot has changed in those past eight years at YSU. This week, WKBN Community Affairs Director Dee Crawford goes In-Depth with Tressel.

Tressel began by discussing his first year at YSU — why Youngstown and why the university?

“Well, you know, God is so good that he tricks you a lot, and I never dreamed I would be a president, first of all. [I] never dreamed I’d have the opportunity to come back where we had had 15 wonderful years with great people. But as fate would have it, one thing led to another and I decided, you know, I want to look into this higher ed,” he said. “I’d coached for 38 years. I thought, well, that’s probably enough, and spent a couple of years there at the University of Akron as a vice president. Wouldn’t you know, the Youngstown State presidency opened up… I threw my hat in the ring very quickly and good things happened.”

“Leadership is leadership, and you came with the skills that Youngstown and this community needed,” Crawford said.

This In-Depth discussion will continue on Thursday, when Crawford and Tressel will talk about the why and Tressel’s legacy.