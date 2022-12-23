(WKBN) – WKBN Community Affairs Director Dee Crawford sat down with Paul Gains, who recently retired from the Mahoning County Prosecutor’s Office. Continuing the conversation on Friday, Gains reflected on his 26 years in office.

“My proudest achievement, I believe, was the fact that I was able to take the Civil Division, which before I took office was basically an afterthought, and turn it into a full-service law firm to represent…and we now represent all 14 townships. We represent every board in Mahoning County, and we are saving the taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars annually just by virtue of that in-house representation, and I’m very proud of that. I’m very proud of the fact that the trustees — 14 township trustees, 14 boards — have all exhibited their faith in me and my staff by continuing to have us represent them, as well as the Children’s Services board, the Board of Developmental Disabilities, all of those boards have used us. I think that they’re happy with it. I’ve put together a staff of lawyers that I would put up against anybody in this entire state,” he said.

He discussed if he felt he left anything undone in his career or if he would have approached situations differently.

“I can’t really say that there’s anything that I set out to accomplish that I did not accomplish. Like I said, the fact that we just represent all of the boards in the townships, the fact that crime is down considerably since before I took office, the fact that we now have a reputation of being an honest county as opposed to what it was before I took office. I think that’s very important, and I’m just hoping and praying that whoever replaces me just continues my legacy, which basically is integrity in office,” Gains said.

So, what’s next for Gains? He says he has a house that needs to be remodeled, so he intends on working on it.