YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – WKBN Community Affairs Director Dee Crawford sat down with Paul Gains, who recently retired from the Mahoning County Prosecutor’s Office.

Gains talked with Dee about what brought him to the prosecutor’s office 26 years ago.

“My clients had informed me the cases were being fixed, including homicide cases. And… I became convinced that that was true based on the number of people telling me that. And so, no one would run against Mr. Philomena at the time, so I did it,” he said.

Gains also discussed how the county prosecutes cases, as well as the divisions within the office. You can see the full interview above.

On Thursday, Dee talks with Gains about some of his accomplishments during his time in office. You can see that on First News at 5 p.m. and on WKBN.com.