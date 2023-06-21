YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – WKBN 27 First News Community Affairs Director Deec Crawford talks with Pat Kerrigan, executive director of the Oak Hill Collaborative, about digital equity and inclusion.

While the collaborative is focused on revitalization, teaching things that are computer-based has become a priority.

“We finally decided that’s where the real niche is in this Valley because nobody else does all of the things we do,” Kerrigan said.

Making sure everyone has access and is able to use technology is a goal.

“Telehealth, job applications, government benefits, your kids in school, getting deals at fast food restaurants, all of this stuff is either in a computer or on the phone, but it’s digital. If people don’t know how to use that, they are falling further and further behind, and that’s the problem. We already have this divide between rich and poor and educated and not so educated and inner city and suburban and all these things,” Kerrigan said. “They divide us, and there is no inclusion.

Kerrigan said kids living in the suburbs may have multiple devices at home and everyone may know how to use them. That’s not always the case in the city. Many kids just learn on their own.

“And then the adults who haven’t had anything, and that’s what we try to focus on. We’re trying to focus on adults,” Kerrigan said.

The Oak Hill Collaborative serves Mahoning and Trumbull counties.

Thursday, Dee talks with Kerrigan about how the program is working in local communities.