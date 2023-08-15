(WKBN) – On this week’s In-Depth segment, WKBN Community Affairs Director Dee Crawford sits down with Cheryl McRae, who’s on the board of McGuffey Centre, about some exciting news that will be taking place very soon.

Before discussing the McGuffey Centre’s events, McRae went over the history of the center.

“[The] McGuffey Centre has a long history on the Sharon Line. It was started by Mrs. Birdie Welcher back in the late twenties. So it became the heartbeat of the Sharon Line. It was a place for us to go as kids growing up. So it was just a great opportunity to grow up in McGuffey Centre, to have the opportunity to become a community. We all felt like family there,” McRae said.

The reason it’s called the Sharon Line is because it’s where the old trolley used to turn around.

“They had a trolley car that came from Sharon, Pennsylvania, down Jacobs Road, all the way out to Lincoln Knolls Plaza. So that was called the Sharon Line, and where McGuffey Centre is located, that was stop 27. Stop 25 also is a historical area because that’s where we also have festivities and everything going on every year out there too. Just to commemorate everybody from the Sharon Line and just have a good time and bring everybody back together,” McRae said.

An upcoming event is the Sharon Line Reunion on Friday, Sept. 1. It will be a scholarship dinner-dance where they present a scholarship to a graduate of Austintown Fitch High School. Tickets cost $50 and can be bought by calling McRae at 330-774-4151.

Tune in on Wednesday as Crawford and McRae continue their conversation.