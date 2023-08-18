YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Next week there is a big event happening at Covelli Centre for seniors in the Valley. That’s the topic of our In-Depth segment with WKBN Community Affairs Director Dee Crawford.

The Second Annual Older Adult Day is scheduled for Aug. 23 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Covelli Centre.

“We will have prizes. We will have food. We will have entertainment. And we really want the community to come back again this year. We have so many partners that are a member of saving our seniors — over 80 partners. This organization was actually started to have everyone come to the table. Any agency or institution that deals with seniors can come to a table so that we could discuss their problems, their issues, and try to assist them with resources and knowledge in regards to going through the aging process,” Krishmu Shipmon, founder of the Colloborative Partnership.

Anyone 60 and above is considered a senior, Shipmon said, and his group is committed to helping them.

“We try to do activities for inbound homebound seniors. For example, we did our Easter meal with the sheriff’s department, and we fed over 300 seniors that could not get out for the Easter meal and share it with a family, and that was really a nice gesture and it was really appreciated by seniors,” he said.

Shipmon said it’s important for seniors to know that people care.