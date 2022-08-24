YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Our In-Depth segment this week is talking with the head of counseling for Mahoning County’s Juvenile Court.

Karen Guerrieri, Clinical Supervisor Mahoning Co. Juvenile Court, talked with Dee Crawford about specific childhood trauma that is experienced before the age of 18.

She mentions a 1990 study that looked at obesity and how childhood experiences set you up for certain health issues later in life, and obesity is one of them.

The conversation also touches on household dysfunction and other traumas children go through and their impact on behavior.

Watch the attached video to hear more.