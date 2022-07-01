YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – YSU President Jim Tressel continues to share his thoughts as he prepares to retire from the University. WKBN Community Affairs Director Dee Crawford spoke with Tressel Friday in our In-Depth segment about the university’s strategic plan and what that means.

Tressel said when he came back to YSU as president in 2014, the university was four years into a strategic plan for 2020 that was written in 2009.

“Well, we know how fast the world changes. And so we did a little bit of a mid-term evaluation, as you recall, and then started off on this last two and a half years of creating that strategic plan to take charge of our future, which has been, I think, a great exercise on campus, a lot of input,” Tressel said.

The plan brought a lot of different people to the table that had not previously been part of the conversation. At times it proved to be a challenge but worked out well for the university.

“You know, when I was coaching, we would always say don’t believe that old saying, ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.’ Believe in the saying, ‘if it ain’t broke, break it and find a better way.’ And I’m proud of the way our people have been working to find a better way.

Crawford points to all the educational partners in the region, Kent State, University of Akron, and Eastern Gateway Community College who are all looking for the same quality students to graduate within four years under the mandate – some coming out less than that. A graduate who is prepared for employment and becomes a contributing member and stays in the region, she said.

“I think we have 43% of our population with over a high school education with some post-high school. We really need to be at about 65%. And so, we all need to work together. We work closely with Eastern Gateway, with Kent and Akron, and Lakeland Community and Lorain Community and Tri-C, and trying to find ways to support one another, learn from one another, become efficient through some purchasing agreements and I.T. agreements and auditing agreements. And if we can become more efficient, it’ll give us a chance to turn that post-secondary number up closer to 65% than the 43%,” Tressel said.

The key is having high school graduates ready for college.

“Yeah, no question. People asked all the time when I was coaching, what are you going to work on this spring or what are you going to work on in preseason? What we need to work on– everything, our pre-K needs to improve, our K through 12 needs to improve. We all need to improve,” Tressel said. “We need to work together. I’ve really appreciated the way that the willingness of our people to work together don’t always agree on everything, but that’s okay.”