YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- This week, WKBN Community Affairs Director Dee Crawford sits down with Jim Burd and Enda Edmonds with the Boys and Girls Club.

One key topic is how food and nutrition is a barrier to learning when it’s not sufficient. It’s a problem the Boys and Girls Club works to address.

“We receive our kids directly after school, and the amount of kids that we have who are extremely hungry. You have to realize if the kids get to school at 730 or 8:00, by the time they get to us, they have lunch around 10 or 11. So they’re really, really hungry. And it becomes a barrier when it’s time to learn,” Burd said.

Edmonds says the words I’m hungry are some of the first she hears when the kids come in.

“I’ve made them a sandwich or made them something or gotten them a snack,” Edmonds said. “And we try to provide them with a snack and a meal to make sure that they’re okay before they go home.”

Daily attendance is at 60. The club is open Monday through Friday. Snack time is at 3:30 p.m. and dinner is at 5 p.m.

Many times multiple siblings are served, which helps stretch the food availability at home.

Tomorrow, the discussion turns to other barriers to learning and how the club is addressing those challenges.