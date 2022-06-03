YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – This week in our In-Depth segment, we have been learning how Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene is helping fight crime and underlying mental health issues.

Now, WKBN Community Affairs Director Dee Crawford talked with Greene about how other agencies assist in fighting crime. She asked Greene about the Impact Initiative that began last year, as well as the sheriff’s role in it.

“Well, the role of the sheriff’s office in initiatives like that is to support. This particular time, it’s the city of Youngstown, but it could be any other township,” Greene said. “But our role is to support and take part in that initiative with additional manpower, to help back up Youngstown Police Department, to help fill their numbers. It’s one of those situations where we’ve seen some violence in the city of Youngstown, and it’s a way of dealing with that.”

Greene said the initiative includes the Youngstown Police Department, the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office, the State Highway Patrol and the FBI. It runs through July this year.

“So it’s really a collaboration of state, federal and local agencies going out, saturation, patrolling the area, making stops, pulling people over, and then looking for additional crimes that are subsequent to that,” he said.

He said the patrols were fairly successful last year.

“They took multiple guns off of the streets,” he said.

Greene said the patrols target high-crime areas.

“There will be areas that they will be focusing on and essentially flooding those areas with law enforcement, and they’re in the areas that statistically have shown to have been higher in crime than others,” he said. “So to me, that’s a good plan. But, you know, we’ll have to see how this year goes. I have no doubt that it’ll be successful, though.

Greene said in order for success, there has to be collaboration — with both law enforcement and the community.

“All law enforcement agencies get supported by the community, which we can’t do our jobs without the community assisting and helping us, and that’s really the way to do it,” he said.

