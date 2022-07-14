(WKBN) — In our next In-Depth segment, Dee Crawford, WKBN Community Affairs Director continued the conversation with Judge Jack Durkin from Drug Court. Judge about the process of when individuals come before him. They’re arrested. They’re charged, and he is an alternative to sentencing for some of these individuals.

“We are so on a felony level. It’s a case where someone can go to prison for at least one year. We recognize again that jail and prison is not effective for someone with a substance use disorder. So going back to 1997, recognizing this problem, we were the second drug court in the state of Ohio, realizing that treatment works. So they enter a plea of guilty to a felony. We hold that plea in abeyance. We don’t sentence them and we get them busy. So if they don’t have a G.E.D. or a diploma, we require that they get one. Of course, we do an assessment and they have to follow all treatment recommendations,” said Durkin.

Does everyone qualify for drug court?

“Nonviolent. Offenders can’t be sex-related and they can’t be a dealer,” said Durkin. “So if they owe restitution to a victim, we require that they pay restitution. If they don’t have a driver’s license, we require that they get that. We require employment. So we take a look at the individual holistically. We know that just getting them off drugs is not going to solve the problem if everything else in their life is in chaos if they haven’t addressed issues such as transportation and employment and housing. So of the people that participate. About 50% graduate. Of those that graduate, less than 9% of them recidivate. So the results are incredible. We afford individuals a second chance. We know recovery works and it’s worked in this community.”

What the courts are doing now is a swing from the criminal aspect to a mental health and physical treatment plan.

“Absolutely. We have become social workers and physicians and nurses and not afraid at all to offer that kind word or that hug when it’s needed,” said Durkin.

Durkin also talked about the generational repeat and being able to track that once an individual goes through the drug court. Is it having an impact on other siblings or other individuals they associate with, or is Durkin seeing that chain linkage?

“I think we’re seeing it anecdotally. But what is an immediate impact, especially is for young mothers who are getting reunited with their children, for grandparents who are able to say, ‘Son or daughter, here are your children back,’ and it is a blessing to see and witness,” said Durkin.

Friday, Crawford will talk to Durkin about a consortium, a multiple state consortium, addressing this issue of treatment and some of the outlying areas that do not have access to adequate health care and physicians to address the medical side of dependency.