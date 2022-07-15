(WKBN) — A multiple-state consortium has started and Mahoning County Drug Court Judge Jack Durkin is an integral part of that. In this In-Depth segment, WKBN Community Affairs Director Dee Crawford will learn more about how that works and the benefits to the community.

“So there’s a recognition it goes back to 2016 from Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor that there are many issues impacting us, that cross state borders. Whether it’s child welfare, custody, visitation, prescription drug monitoring, APA supervision,” said Durkin.

Transportation of drugs?

“All of it, all of it. So it started something called a regional judicial opioid initiative and from that sprung something called Project Echo, and it’s really exciting. That started in the medical community in New Mexico many, many years ago. But there was a physician there who lost a patient because they did not have access to good health care and had they received that very, very fundamental information from a specialist, their patient would have lived. So it’s proved very, very successful for what they call moving knowledge and not people, and they provide expertise in certain specialty areas of medicine to rural physicians. That’s transitioned now to the judicial branch, and we have started a project where we are now educating primarily new judges on things like substance use disorder and medication for addiction treatment and relapse and treatment and recovery in special populations like women who are pregnant, and there is a physician out of Columbus that I have teamed with, and she’s an addiction specialist and a family practitioner. So we provide education via Zoom to about 12 or 15 judges. They’re short segments. It’s very, very innovative, informative, interactive and has proven very successful,” said Durkin.

Durkin has years of experience from the prosecutorial end of the judicial system, children’s services for dealing with families and children to now the drug court where he can use all his skills.

“It’s nice to put it all together,” said Durkin.

What is challenging for Durkin right now?

“It’s changed…The drugs have changed. You know, we were dealing,” said Durkin.

Durkin said the drug of choice seen often in the courts has changed.

“Cocaine and crack when I first started to, of course, the opioid epidemic, and now we are seeing fentanyl and methamphetamine and drugs that they are now. You think you’re getting an ibuprofen and it’s laced with fentanyl or methamphetamine, and the horror of the people who come up with these ideas and if their innovation could be used in a productive, beneficial way. It would be tremendous. But that’s the challenge,” said Durkin.