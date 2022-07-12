(WKBN) – First News continues our commitment to exploring possible solutions to the street violence we are experiencing not just in Youngstown, but throughout the country. Today, we start the first part of our conversation with Mahoning County Drug Court Judge Jack Durkin.

Durkin discusses his professional experience, what’s going on now and what to look for in the future. He also talks about what brought him from being a defense attorney to the drug court program.

“So I think collectively, it’s everything that I did. Starting as an assistant prosecutor for the city of Youngstown, staying there for about two and a half, three years, moving to a private practice where I did a lot of criminal defense work, including death penalty litigation, ultimately working for Children’s Services handling abuse, neglect and dependency cases. It gave me a sense of our community, our families, a need that existed because I saw grandparents that I prosecuted and ultimately children that I defended and grandchildren who ended up in Children’s Services and the juvenile court system. Recognizing that there was a common theme and one of them was drugs, and recognizing that sending people to jail or sending people to prison was not the answer. We needed to address what got them involved in the first place,” he said.

Based on his experience and knowledge, we asked what role he believes the drug situation has on the recent increase in violence in our community.

“It plays a very large part, unfortunately, but just a part. So when our children grow up and, you know, many single parent homes, many issues in school, many issues in the neighborhood, they turn to what becomes easy and what becomes known, and that is drugs. With that, unfortunately, comes violence, whether it’s to support your territory, whether it’s to survive. We see that common theme, whether it’s in juvenile court, in a court or the common pleas court where I sit,” Durkin said.

During our next segment on Wednesday, Durkin will talk about conflict resolution and the role it plays on violence in our community.