(WKBN) — WKBN Community Affairs Director Dee Crawford continued her in-depth conversation with Mahoning County Drug Court Judge Jack Durkin about conflict resolution in the courtroom and throughout the state to resolve the problem of violence.

“I read a fabulous book. ‘Fist, Sticks, Knives and Guns,’ and its premise is that from a very early age, our children are fighting to survive. Our children are fighting in neighborhoods, trying to establish their own territory, how to get through and live and literally, we need to do a better job as a society. We need to do a better job in our community…We need to do a better job in our court system to provide education in terms of identifying strong youth, children who can become peacemakers, who can develop safety plans because they’re seeing conflict every single day. And we are not providing them the tools necessary in order to survive and in order to thrive,” said Durkin.

The pendulum swing from education, which is knowledge prevention to treatment and the dollars that are being spent on treatment is something the community has been fighting this war now for years. What is Durkin seeing and what does he feel can be improved upon?

“I just met with a law enforcement officer last week and signed a search warrant and he looked at me and he had a very, very grim look on his face and he said, we’ve lost this war. He said there are three to 4 to 5 people standing behind every single person we arrest who are providing drugs to our children, to who are providing drugs on our street. So in my opinion, although treatment dollars, although drug courts, although treatment courts are incredibly necessary and beneficial, we need to shift some of that pendulum and provide more money and more dollars to education and prevention to our children. We can’t wait too long to educate them on the dangers that these drugs instill,” said Durkin.

Durkin said many people arrested in drug-related situations are the providers, not the users.

“And to insulate themselves in layers in terms of the people that they have distributing. So in large part, the people at the very top of the food chain, so to speak, the drug chain, do not use their own product. They’re smart enough not to the people they’ve got caught up in it. The people who are maybe dealing a small amount to support their substance use disorder are those that we need to offer treatment to,” said Durkin.

As Crawford and Durkin continue their conversation Thursday, they are going to talk about the continuum of service and the need for education.