(WKBN) – April is National Autism Awareness Month. A new report this week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows an increase in the number of children being diagnosed with autism. In 2020 — the year of the latest data — 1 out of every 36 children in the U.S. was diagnosed with autism. Schools across the country and here at home are working to provide crucial services to families. Tonight, WKBN Community Affairs Director Dee Crawford talks to the CEO of Potential Development, Paul Garchar, who is in his 23rd year of the position.

Garchar explains what autism is.

“Autism is a neurological disorder affecting children as early as age two and a half to three. Usually, when parents will start to notice that something’s going on, either a child may start to have communication skills, then they regress. Or I know with my nephew, Christmastime, he was sitting in the living room playing with the toy, completely isolated — noise, activities going on around him — just completely isolated. So there’s some early warning signs that you can look at. If you do start to see those, I’d reach out to the pediatrician immediately to explore those,” he said.

Information is available through a child’s pediatrician, the Youngstown Health Department or Potential Development.

“They [parents] can contact Potential Development and we have plenty of resources. We have plenty of good friends that help out the agency if they need a diagnosis. We have counseling centers that can help with that. We have a list of resources that can help with that,” Garchar said.

Autism affects 4 out of 5 males.

“For autism, it’s very hard sometimes to discuss because there’s actually no known cause right now and obviously, there’s no cure. Early intervention is a huge help to get things rolling as quickly as possible, but the actual cause right now is, there’s a lot of speculation that, you know, for every research project that says it might be associated to the vaccine or it may not, there’s, you know, another stack of research projects that say there’s no correlation,” Garchar said.

So, Garchar says it’s strictly speculation at the moment.

Tune in on Wednesday as Crawford and Garchar continue their conversation on autism and Potential Development’s impact.