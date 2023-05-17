YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In this week’s In-Depth segment, WKBN Community Affairs Director Dee Crawford sits down with Mark Samuel, the CEO of Heart Reach Neighborhood Ministries. They continue the conversation on addressing the issue of barriers to learning for local children.

There are currently 14 public and 19 private and charter schools serving Youngstown’s 9,200 children. About 89% qualify for free and reduced meals, meaning 8,275 children are living in Youngstown receiving free and reduced meals.

Heart Reach is one of the sponsors of a summer food program and also serves weekend meals for children. Other sponsors include area schools. The food program begins on June 5. Meals include breakfast and lunch, along with carry-home meals for the weekends.

“They’re all nutritious meals. So it includes your fruits and vegetables, a grain, milk and then a meat — healthy meat, and that’s with all the meals,” Samuel said. “Innovation Foods out of Twinsburg actually provides meals and trucks them in and then we distribute them.”

Students get nutritious meals during the school year, so this program makes sure those meals continue throughout the summer.

According to Samuel, 100% of the children in the Youngstown area automatically qualify for the program because there is so much poverty in the area.

All children need to do is show up to one of the food distribution sites in order to receive their meals. Depending on the site, breakfast is usually served around 9 or 9:30 a.m. and lunch is usually around noon.

Children can participate in the program up to 18 years old.

Join Crawford and Samuel Thursday on First News at 5 as they continue the conversation about the summer food program and how you can help in the community.