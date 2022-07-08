YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There is a significant cost to putting people in prison. That’s one of the topics as we wrap up our conversations this week with Youngstown Municipal Court Judge Carla Baldwin.

WKBN Community Affairs Director Dee Crawford talks with Baldwin about what else can be done to address violence in our community.

“I think we have to go to the basics and I think we need to teach conflict resolution in schools. I think we need to teach it in our summer programs. I think we need to be mindful of what happens on social media with young people. There’s so much bullying and threats being made, and so nonchalantly, and [they] don’t understand the impact on the person who receives the message,” Baldwin said. “A lot of times, individuals don’t understand that there’s consequences criminally for that, both at the juvenile stage as well as the adult criminal stage. So I think we need to teach our kids the power of their words and the power of their decisions and that, you know, trouble happens to us all. But the rate of trouble, the type of trouble, and it’s one thing to make a mistake — we all do that. But we have enough people in the criminal justice system. I don’t need anybody else adding to the numbers.”

Again, not hearing terms like rehabilitation and re-entry resolution. We’re hearing incarcerate, but that’s at a high cost. The average cost of way over $79,000 a year to incarcerate. But we will spend maybe $30,000 to $40,000 a year to educate. There’s something wrong with that picture, not just in our community but across the nation as a whole.

“Absolutely, and we have to look at that and it takes effort and it takes time and it takes cooperation and it takes the paradigm shift… it takes all of us. I think that’s what we need. We keep saying, what’s this missing piece? It’s that sense of community, is that sense of, I am my brother’s keeper, I am my sister’s keeper, I am my neighbor’s ally, my neighbor’s advocate, and I want to reach out and help,” Baldwin said. “We don’t live on islands. It doesn’t work. Incarceration without rehabilitation doesn’t work. Are some people going to be incarcerated? Absolutely. We’re never going to close all the prisons, all the jails, but we need to leave that for our more serious offenders where rehabilitation is not a viable option, but for everyone, we can help. Let’s help because guess what? That person will eventually get out and that person will be our neighbor. We’ll see them at the grocery store. We will see them at church. We will see them in passing. What a revolutionary community this would look like if we worried about our neighbor as we worried about ourselves.”

We need to teach other ways of resolving conflict so that we don’t continue to repeat the same pattern of behavior, generation after generation, because it’s costing us in lives as well as in dollars.

“This city is great. It’s full of great, amazing people. Good things are happening. We have resources, and if you don’t know, ask. But we are better than the worst headline about this place. So stay positive. Stay tuned in and do your part to help make our community what it has the possibility to be,” Baldwin said.