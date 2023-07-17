YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – This week, WKBN 27 First News Community Affairs Director Dee Crawford talks with Marci Consiglio and Laurie Manteghi with Moab House.

The organization works as a transitional house for foster youth who are aging out of the foster care system from ages 18 to 21.

Since 2019, it began as a vision that the Lord dropped in my heart about something that I was going to be doing with this house. And recently, it finally became a reality. September 1 we will be moving into our home,” Consiglio said.

Children services experts agree many 18-year-olds are not ready to be o their own. Those numbers may be higher in the foster care system.

“I know when the kids are 18, they want to be on their own, but what we’re finding is that they’re struggling to find those places to be on their own. You know, the apartments. They’re not quite ready for an apartment. They don’t have credit established yet. So, we want to be able to work with them to model our home like a home with a mom and a dad that is there to help them.

That support can come with a continued academic endeavor such as college or trade school and also skills needed to build credit and create a financial foundation. It also helps clients to obtain a driver’s license.

Dee continues the conversation with Consiglio and Manteghi on Tuesday with details on how clients are referred to them and the process once they are in the program.