YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Celebration of Ohio Non-violence Week starts this Sunday here in Youngstown. There are several different events you can be a part of, all in an effort to curb violence.

In Wednesday’s In-Depth segment, we talked with community activist Penny Wells, who has been busy for the past 15 with The Sojourner Truth and non-violence efforts.

“The commitment on my part, I feel, this is what I’ve been called to do,” she said.

October 2-8 is Ohio Nonviolence Week. Many local activities are planned for the community, all for free.

A non-violence parade and rally will take place on October 2. Sojourn members will meet at the intersection of Wick Avenue and Wood Street in downtown Youngstown. The parade will end up at the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre, where the rally will take place. Sojourn members will emcee the rally.

“All of this is a result of Youngstown high school students who have gone on a journey called ‘Sojourn to the Past’ to the civil rights sites in the south, come back with action plans. Non-violence Week was one of their action plans,” Wells said.

Wells encourages the public to get involved.

“Somebody said this should be a march because more people are in the parade than are on the sidelines. I say non-violence is an action term, and so we want people to get out and make a stand, take a stand and listen to what the kids have to say at the amphitheater,” Wells said.

Thursday’s In-Depth segment will talk more about the activities planned for Ohio Non-violence Week in the Valley.