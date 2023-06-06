YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – WKBN 27 First News Community Affairs Director Dee Crawford discusses the upcoming Juneteenth holiday and events planned for Youngstown.

Community activist Joseph Napier, chair of the Juneteenth week-long celebration, says Juneteenth has roots in the Valley that began at Holy Trinity Missionary Baptist Church.

“I’m still a member where Louis Macklin had several Juneteenth celebrations where it kind of sparked in me and influenced me to hold on to that history that we cherish in regards to other cities in Ohio and even Pittsburgh. We see the holiday growing rapidly, and we just definitely want to do our part as far as scaling the bringing joy to Juneteenth. Whether there is a Wean Park this year or the YWCA and countless other events that we have as a part of our week-long celebration,’ Napier said.

According to the White House, Juneteenth is celebrated on June 19 to commemorate the day that Black slaves in Texas were freed. Slave owners had left New Orleans in 1862 and moved to Texas. On June 19, 1865 — over 2 years after President Lincoln declared all enslaved persons free — Major General Gordon Granger and Union Army troops marched to Galveston, Texas, to enforce the Emancipation Proclamation and free the last enslaved Black Americans in Texas.

This year marks the third in a row in Youngstown where events are planned all week long to celebrate the day.

One of those events is a community cleanup day on June 10.

“This will be our third year for the corridor cleanup in which we travel along Market Street between Midlothian and Indianola avenues and try to spruce up the neighborhood,” Napier said. “You know, instill a sense of ownership, create pride in our community and our neighborhoods but also teach the generations behind us that it’s important to cherish the places where we grew up, the places where we send each other to school and learn, and also just have a sense of community.”

Volunteers can report to the old BMV office on Market Street if they want to help. Bring gloves, a shovel, a smile and good energy. The cleanup runs from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Another event to celebrate Juneteenth is the Sankofa Ball which will be held at the Tyler History Center, 325 W. Federal St., Youngstown. That runs from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online.

A complete list of events for 2023 Juneteenth in Youngstown can be found at youngstownjuneteenth.com

Dee continues the conversation about Juneteenth celebrations on Tuesday with more information about events and how you can get involved.