YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – WKBN 27 First News Community Affairs director Dee Crawford talks with organizer Jeff Green about Jazz in the Park Youngstown.

This will be the 30th year for Jazz in the Park.

“It creates an atmosphere of not only community but family and a place where you can relax, eat and enjoy yourself,” Green said. “It’s a family affair, and it’s a diverse family affair.”

Bring your chair, umbrella and picnic basket.

Performing acts booked from July 9 through September 3.

Jazz in the Park Youngstown offers several sponsorship levels from platinum, gold and bronze. More information on how to get involved is online at jazzintheparkyoungstown.com.

“I don’t have a hard time reaching talent. It’s a hard time paying talent because we have to pay the people that we bring and the caliber of people we bring costs money,” Green said. “We raise money constantly, and we do have a list of people that support us as well as many city council people and the mayor. We get it done each year, and we’re not having trouble finding the talent. It’s just bringing them here.”

A list of performers appears in the image below:

The conversation about Jazz in the Park Youngstown continues Saturday morning on Frist News Saturday Morning.