YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – They may come in phone calls, text messages, or emails. There are a lot of criminals out there trying to scam people out of money.

This week, WKBN 27 First News Community Affairs Director Dee Crawford talks with Melissa Ames from the Better Business Bureau about ways you can protect yourself and your family from scammers.

Ames says they are seeing the same scams over and over again.

“They are just evolving with technology. Before it might have been a fax that we received, maybe a phone call, but now it might be an email or a text message,” she said.

An example is a grandparent exam where someone calls and says your family member is in jail and they need money.

“As often as we talk to Valley seniors about it, it is still happening. And oftentimes it’s just because of the timing of it. It happens in the middle of the night. Maybe it’s late in the evening. We are getting ready to go to bed and we get that phone call, and you hear that voice over the phone and it just frightens you,” Ames said.

Ames said you need to take a deep breath and evaluate the situation and start asking questions.

“Tell me about where you are at or what kind of car you have, and start to ask questions that only your loved one would know. That usually helps defuse the situation. It raises your red flag to say that this is not my loved one. I’m dealing with a con artist over the phone,’ Ames said.

Ames said a local couple was scammed out of $53,000. It happens often and some people are too embarrassed to report it.

“They don’t want to report it to authorities how much money was actually lost,” Ames said.

Dee continues her conversation with Melissa Ames on Wednesday.