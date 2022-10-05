YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Our in-depth segment this week is with WKBN 27 First News digital reporter Joe Gorman. WKBN Community Affairs Director Dee Crawford is speaking with Gorman about covering crime in the Valley.

Gorman has covered Youngstown police and police in general for over 20 years. He worked 14 years at the Tribune Chronicle and six years for The Vindicator before coming to WKBN.

Over the past several weeks, Crawford has been talking to community leaders about crime, violence and trauma, parts of the story that ends up as headlines.

“I’ve always been interested in why the South Side of Youngstown has been the most violent part of town. It’s been at least 30 years. It always has the most homicides, usually the most shootings. I was wondering why?” Gorman explained.

He said he could guess what the answer would be. He started to access Census records and looked at the breakdown of poverty and the different Census tracts on the South Side and how it relates to crime.

“There is definitely a connection there. When we talk about the South Side, we’re talking about not the whole South Side. There are roughly eight Census tracts that are responsible for the majority of violence in the city,” Gorman said. “For a rough idea of the area, it would probably be Glenwood Avenue east towards maybe Gibson or Zedekar.”

Looking at the Census data going back to 1970, Gorman said while the population went down, unemployment and poverty went up, and when those things happened, the violence also started happening more frequently.

Crawford said that while she was part of Urban Studies, the group produced a document called The State of the City. It was done based on Census tracts. She said some of the information has not changed but Gorman points to what has.

“Well, we don’t have the amount of violence in the millennium that we had in the 90s, which was quite off the charts. And we’ll probably never see that again. But the areas in the 90s that were affected by violence are still that way,” Gorman said. “But what I noticed, though, in starting in the middle of the first decade of the millennium, is it started to go more east to Market Street. Currently, it’s more spread out, but those areas in the lower part of the South Side, west of Market Street, around the Oak Hill area, they’re still pretty bad.”