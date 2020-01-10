In 2019, 39 Youngstown children lost a parent to violence

“I just hate that he’s not here to watch our daughter grow up,” one mother said

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In 2019, 39 children in Youngstown lost a parent to violence. Those 39 kids will now grow up without a mom or a dad, likely facing greater challenges in life.

One Youngstown woman said her family has not been the same since a tragic day last August.

“I just hate that he’s not here to watch our daughter grow up,” Tamarah Harris said.

Anthony Bowers was found with a gunshot wound on the south side August 18. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Now his three children are left without a dad.

“The first week that he passed, she wouldn’t sleep,” Harris said. “She wouldn’t eat. Like, you could definitely — you knew that she understood something was wrong.”

Harris and Bowers had one daughter together — Maria, who’s now a year old. But Bowers also had two other children and was a stepfather to Harris’ two other daughters.

“I used to tell him, I said, ‘I don’t want another kid unless I have somebody, a partner, with me.’ You know, and he would say, ‘You and my daughter are always gonna be taken care of,’” Harris said.

Now the whole family is affected.

“[My middle daughter] doesn’t understand. She’s only six and she often says, ‘Well, I miss Anthony’…And Maria, she doesn’t understand and the only way I can make sure he stays alive in her life is showing her pictures and videos.”

“Some kids are really small and they don’t understand but even without understanding, it still affects them long-term,” said Guy Burney, with the Community Initiative to Reduce Violence (CIRV).

Currently, Youngstown is the leading Ohio city in child poverty rates. Burney said there are links between poverty, violence and trauma.

“Poverty in itself causes a lot of issues. Poverty is attached to unemployment. Unemployment, then, is attached to ‘how do I survive?’…and now, maybe I look at something illegal to do to survive and now that’s attached to the system. Now I’m attached to that system and now if I go away, it affects my children.”

Burney said it’s a crazy cycle.

“The only way to change it is to change how we operate and how the systems operate.”

In 2019, there were 20 homicides in the City of Youngstown. This is lower than in previous years but the number of children affected is higher.

“We’ve seen a decrease in murders but an increase in the kids affected by it and so that’s important to understand,” Burney said. “So now we understand that the number of murders does not always quantify the impact they’re having on the community.”

In 2018, 33 children in the city lost a parent to violence. Between 2018 and 2019, at least 72 children will now grow up without a parent due to violent acts. This doesn’t count the children whose parents are incarcerated due to those violent crimes.

Burney said if a child is experiencing this type of trauma, there are things adults can do to try to help them.

He recommended getting them counseling, attaching them to something positive quickly to keep them focused and busy and being understanding of their feelings.

Harris said she hopes people will stop and think about the effects of their choices before acting in a violent way.

“Look at the big picture because it doesn’t just affect the person that is being affected. It affects their family, friends and loved ones. You know, like, my daughter has to go through life without her father due to violence and…it’s not fair.”

CIRV works with children and families who are affected by violence. Anyone interested in finding resources can contact them online or by calling 330-742-8779.