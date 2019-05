Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) - A ceremony will be held in Liberty on Tuesday as workers start to break ground on improvements to the football field.

New artificial turf will be laid onto the field, and the district plans to upgrade stadium lighting to LED, making it more energy efficient.

Work is expected to be finished over the summer.