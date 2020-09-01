Improvements made at Mill Creek Park

The installation of a new restroom is now complete

The water of Lily Pond at Mill Creek MetroParks in Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Several improvements have been made at Mill Creek Park.

One is at the most visited site in the park, the Lily Pond.

The installation of a new restroom is now complete, which is a permanent building that can be used year-round.

The project was paid for by a grant through ODNR.

Work has also begun on the interior demo on the Ford Nature Center.

The parking lot at the Flats near the Cinderella Bridge is back open and the improvement project is now complete

