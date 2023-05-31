YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Throughout June, several city departments will work on different issues in Youngstown’s 7th ward.

Several roads outline where this work will be done.

It may impact your travels if you go through the 7th ward.

The target area is bound by Kent Avenue, Loveland Road, East Midlothian Boulevard, Louise Avenue, Pointview Avenue, and Sheridan Road.

A number of outstanding issues will be worked on in this area throughout June. The wastewater department will repair 2 catch basins at the corner of Pointview Avenue and Sheridan Road.

The water department will paint and check around 23 fire hydrants.

Public works will look at possible road resurfacing and repairs on Pointview Avenue between Irma and Sheridan Road. The street department will cut grass on vacant lots and repair potholes if possible. It’s also looking to demolish around 4 to 5 different structures in the 7th ward.

Several other projects will be happening in the 7th ward in the next month.

The community police division and code enforcement will conduct inspections, issue quality-of-life tickets, and address vehicle issues. Litter control will clean up things like tires and trash.

The health department will have a health tent set up in the 7th ward.

The park department will remove dead trees and clean up sidewalks. This will be overseen by 7th ward councilwoman Basia Adamczak and a neighborhood volunteer group. Traffic engineering will look to repair or replace two stop signs at the corner of Pointview Avenue and Sheridan Road.

It’s also looking to possibly board up three structures in the 7th ward. Again, all of this work will be happening throughout June.