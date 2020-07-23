Improvements coming to 18 Liberty Twp. roads this year

Total cost of the paving projects is more than $1.1 million

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Improvements are being made to more than a dozen roads in Liberty Township this year.

Trustees credit the voters for passing a 2.5 mill 12-year levy in 2018 for the ability to get the roads back in better shape.

“It’s obviously very exciting. I mean, anytime you have a new road in front of your home is exciting,” said Dr. Jeremiah Ferrara, a resident on Sampson Drive.

Sampson Drive is one of the 18 streets that the township has repaving projects slated for 2020.

“We’re trying to get as many roads done as possible as soon as we can. Trying to do all the longer roads first. I call them the veins, the run-off roads,” said trustee Greg Cizmar.

“Everybody’s going to have the benefit of traveling on the road,” said trustee Arnold Clebone.

The township received a $150,000 grant to put toward the improvement. Trustees said a $414,000 0% interest loan is also helping with the cost.

The rest, which is just under half of the total, will be covered through local funds.

“Everybody believes that everybody pays more taxes than the next guy in the next community. You always want to see it, you know, being used for good purposes and streets are obviously a great thing,” said Ferrara.

“There’s probably not a single resident that doesn’t have to go through on a road or use a road and that’s what we focused on,” Clebone said.

“The residents passing that levy are going to help Liberty get the roads back to where they were left alone a long time ago,” Cizmar said.

The following township roads will be seeing improvements: