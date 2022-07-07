SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the City of Sharon announced that the start of the Sharon Gateway Project is set for next week

The project will center on the beautification of the intersection at South Irvine Street, Route 62 and Addison Avenue near the Ohio state border. Work will also include upgrades to traffic signals, landscaping and gateway signs, as well as the installation of ADA-compliant curb ramps.

The project is expected to start Monday and be completed in June 2023.

The Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside Program, administered by PennDOT in coordination with the City of Sharon, is providing federal funding.

PennDOT encourages drivers to use caution when driving through work zones.