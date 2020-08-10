Imprisoned former Craig Beach police chief denied COVID-19 release from jail

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former Craig Beach police chief who is imprisoned on a child pornography conviction will not be released from prison due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to court documents, Andrew Soloman asked the court in May for a “compassionate release” due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Related Content Former Craig Beach police chief sentenced for child pornography

The motion, which was handwritten by Soloman on notebook paper, said that he was originally incarcerated at FCI Elkton in Columbiana County before being moved to a prison in Connecticut.

He asked to be released due to the COVID-19 outbreak at FCI Danbury where he is incarcerated.

Soloman said in the court filing that childcare has become an issue for his wife due to the pandemic and the fact that she is an essential worker.

That motion was denied late last week by U.S. Judge John Adams for procedural failure in the court filing.

According to court documents, Soloman was accused of having nude photographs of a 16-year-old girl on his cell phone. Investigators say he also admitted to sending “fake pictures” of male genitalia that he found on the internet.