Impractical Jokers comedy show at Covelli Centre rescheduled

The comedy tour was originally scheduled to come to Youngstown on Saturday, Dec. 7

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Impractical Jokers’ Cranjis McBasketball World Comedy Tour, which was supposed to come to the Covelli Centre this weekend, has been rescheduled.

The comedy tour was originally scheduled to come to Youngstown on Saturday, Dec. 7.

Due to a medical issue, the show has been rescheduled for June 20 at 7:30 p.m.

All tickets purchased for the show will be honored for the rescheduled date. If guests cannot attend the new show date, tickets can be refunded at the point of purchase by Dec. 17.