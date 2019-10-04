Impeachment issue split along party lines for local lawmakers

Valley Congressman Bill Johnson said in the meantime, it's a distraction from work getting done in Washington

SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – The word “impeachment” has been dominating national headlines. The divide pretty much splits along party lines and that’s the case for local lawmakers, too.

As the back-and-forth between lawmakers and President Trump continues over his discussions with leaders in Ukraine, Valley Congressman Bill Johnson said there’s an awful lot not being done now in Washington.

“This is a distraction from doing what the American people sent us there to do.”

Although Congress is on a break for another couple of weeks, Johnson said he’s still waiting on Democrat leaders in the House to take action on the long-awaited agreement to replace NAFTA with Canada and Mexico.

“It’s an agreement that would help farmers and manufacturers, particularly here in Ohio, creating about $68 billion in increased domestic product.”

As you’d expect, the Valley’s other Congressman, Democrat and presidential candidate Tim Ryan, disagrees.

Although he wasn’t able to talk to us Friday, he has been very vocal on social media about the issue.

I’ve read the #WhistleblowerComplaint. It’s absolutely clear, the President broke the law. Then his staff tried to cover… Posted by Congressman Tim Ryan on Thursday, September 26, 2019

This is damning. Trump is a mob boss. The Administration is not off the hook, Congress needs the full whistleblower complaint. Posted by Congressman Tim Ryan on Wednesday, September 25, 2019

Trump has gotten away with this all his life. He's got a long history of taking advantage of people: union workers, bartenders, contractors—all who he refused to pay.



Donald Trump is still just a spoiled, rich kid. pic.twitter.com/P5AHAbmRgx — Tim Ryan (@TimRyan) September 30, 2019

Funny how the more people hear about this mobster of a President, the more they think he's a mobster who's not suited to be President.



Sunshine really is the best disinfectant. https://t.co/LTwqLSs9Dw — Tim Ryan (@TimRyan) September 27, 2019

I just read the Whistleblower’s report. It’s as straightforward as can be. The President & Guiliani were shaking down the President of Ukraine—withholding needed defensive support—until they got dirt on Joe Biden. This is third-rate, banana republic behavior. — Tim Ryan (@TimRyan) September 26, 2019

“I don’t see a crime there,” Johnson said. “This is the president of the United States. That’s his job under the constitution — international negotiations and diplomacy.”

While the bickering continues, Johnson doesn’t see it coming down to impeachment.

“No, I don’t think there’s the votes,” he said.

Even if articles of impeachment are approved, Johnson doesn’t think the Republican majority in the Senate will convict the president.