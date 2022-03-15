HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN)- -Hermitage will get state money to help restore a section of the Bobby Run stream.

The city will get $223,000 for the project that will address erosion and sediment runoff, which has already started.

The stream has been designated as “impaired” by the state Department of Environmental Protection because of high phosphorous levels entering as runoff.

The money will help pay for more plantings and rock clusters that should help to slow pollutant loading and restore nearly 750 feet of the stream located upstream of the Longview Road Bridge.

The money is coming from the Department of Community and Economic Development.

“The city of Hermitage appreciates the support from Representative Longietti and Senator Brooks to obtain this grant. The grant will assist the city in making required stream restoration improvements that will stabilize the stream banks and improve water quality to the overall benefit of the environment,” said Hermitage City Manager Gary Hinkson.

Longietti said that in November, the stream restoration project received an initial $31,000 in funding from the Commonwealth Financing Authority.