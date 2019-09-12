Impact Ohio seminar brings together state officials, community to discuss local issues

Impact Ohio partnered with the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber of Commerce to organize the event

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Thursday at Stambaugh Auditorium, a special seminar was held on public policy in the Youngstown area.

The conference was put on by Impact Ohio, who talked about increasing manufacturing competitiveness, military affairs, the importance of the Mahoning River and more.

“We partner with people who care. We work with chambers in local communities, with local news entities, universities oftentimes. We are able to bring people together at the local level to talk about issues,” said Jennifer Flatter, of Impact Ohio.

In addition to local leaders, the seminar also brought together state officials to discuss issues in the Youngstown area.

The conferences are held around the state every year. The next event is in Dayton.