Immaculate Heart in Austintown holding rummage sale this weekend

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The gigantic rummage sale at Immaculate Heart of Mary finished its first day on Friday and will run through Sunday.

Some of the items were held over when last year’s sale was canceled. Big items include furniture and jewelry.

“We have a very nice assortment of things. It does support our parish, which is just like all the other churches in the area, coming out of a year of lost revenues to COVID,” said parish member Bobbie Spaulding.

Another big draw includes the gift basket and purse raffles, plus a money drawing with a top prize of $3,000.

The sale continues from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.