‘I’m so lucky’: First News reporter reflects on accident in Warren

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – First News reporter Nadine Grimley is home and recovering after she was in a bad accident Friday afternoon in Warren.

First News spoke with her today.

Nadine has a wound to her shoulder, which is extremely sore, and has bruises and scratches all over. She’s a bit shaken up from the accident, but she’s walking and talking and knows what she went through could have been a lot worse.

The accident happened at the corner of Easter Market Street and Eastland Avenue.

Police say the driver of a box truck slammed into the back of the news car Nadine was driving.

WKBN reporter Nadine Grimley sat on the couch of her Canfield apartment Monday afternoon and recalled the accident that demolished the entire rear end of her news car. Her dog Nalah was by her side.

“I had a guardian angel looking out for me. I don’t know how I survived. Honestly, I saw the car and I said, ‘Oh my God, I’m so lucky,’” Nadine said.

“And I just looked up in my rearview mirror and all I could see was the grill of the truck coming at me, and I thought ‘Oh my gosh, he’s not slowing down.’ And then I hear crunching, and I felt something in my arm,” she said.

One of the legs of Nadine’s tripod had penetrated her arm near the shoulder.

“And then I unbuckled, jumped over into the passenger side and started banging on the window, just screaming ‘Help, help me!’ because I couldn’t get out. The impact was so hard. I had sneakers on and my shoes flew off my feet. I walked across East Market Street without shoes on,” Nadine said.

A woman helped her out the car and two other women — one dressed in scrubs — helped her at the curb.

“And I’m so grateful for them for trying to keep me calm and helping me get out of the car,” she said.

Nadine says her arm is sore, but she can raise it to her shoulder. Her gear bag — the tripod with a busted leg and her camera in pieces — now sits on a floor at WKBN.

She recalls a Warren firefighter at the scene joking about it.

“They said, ‘Do you want me to grab your camera so you can document this?’ And then he came back and said, ‘Well, I don’t think that’s going to be possible,'” Nadine said.

Nadine goes back to see her doctors this week.

There were two vehicles in front of Nadine’s that were also damaged.

According to police, the driver that started the chain-reaction crash was driving for Cleveland’s Car Parts Warehouse. He’s 34-year-old Paul Texter, and he’s been charged with failing to allow for assured clear distance.