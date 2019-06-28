‘I’m getting really fed up with this’: Rain floods Boardman neighborhood…again

Ilario Pace, who lives in the Heathers development, said it's flooded like this about five times in 27 years

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The late Thursday afternoon heat and humidity ignited strong thunderstorms that knocked down trees and, once again, flooded a Boardman neighborhood.

It happened right around 6 p.m., with the worst being in the area where Shields and Tippecanoe roads meet.

Parts of Youngstown and Canfield Township were also affected.

Around 6:45 Thursday evening, the Heathers development in Boardman was completely flooded.

Water from heavy rain a half-hour earlier turned one homeowner’s driveway into a creek, and a creek into a lake, stopping all traffic at the bottom of Red Grouse Court. The back yards of nearby homes were flooded. One homeowner’s swimming pool was filled with mud and debris.

“It gets real bad when we get this torrential rain,” said Ilario Pace, who’s lived in the Heathers for 27 years.

He said in that time, there’s been flooding about five times — the most recent on May 28.

Pace said something needs to be done in the neighborhoods to his west to help with drainage.

“You know something? I’m getting sick and tired. I’m a good taxpayer, I take care of my house and when you want some help from Boardman Township, whatever, and you don’t get it — you know something? I’m getting really fed up with this.”

In the same area of the Heathers on Hopkins Road near Shields, water covered the front yards, several large trees had been uprooted and two cars blocked a road where a power line was down. One woman living there said it sounded like a tornado.

Just around the corner on Linden Place, the entrance to Tippecanoe Woods was blocked by a large pine tree. No one could get in or out.

That’s when members of the Lloyd family took it upon themselves to clean it up.

Boardman wasn’t the only community that flooded Thursday. High water was also reported in Lawrence County, Pennsylvania.