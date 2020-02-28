Illness forces 2 school closings in Mahoning and Trumbull counties

Two schools in the Valley are closed Friday due to too many students and faculty getting sick

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two schools in the Valley are closed Friday due to too many students and faculty getting sick.

The Youngstown Academy of Excellence will be closed Friday so staff can clean and santitize the school.

According to the school’s Facebook page, 47 percent of students have stayed out of school because of flu-like symptoms and strep throat.

School administrators are asking parents to clean and disinfect their child’s school items and clothes.

Classes will resume Monday.

Southington Local Schools in Trumbull County are also closed Friday because of illness.

The custodial staff will be cleaning and sanitizing classes throughout the day.