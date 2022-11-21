WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Wellsville Local Schools are canceling classes Tuesday.

superintendent Richard Bereschik says it’s due to a high rate of sickness between Kindergarten to the 7th grade. He says about 120 students and 18 teachers have called off sick, which is about 30% of each group.

No one illness has been identified so to be cautious, the district is giving kids an extra day off.

“With as many kids coming down as sick, let’s air on the side of caution. Give the ones that aren’t sick a little break today. Maybe they won’t come down with it seven days later. Maybe everything will be back to normal,” Bereschik said.

The district was set to start Thanksgiving Break on Wednesday.

Students will return to school next Tuesday, November 29.