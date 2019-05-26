Illegal tire dumping a problem across Mahoning County Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Certain areas of Mahoning County have been plagued by illegal dumping and the challenge for local solid waste districts is cleaning up the mess.

Abandoned roads can be found all through Youngstown and Mahoning County. These areas were prime areas for illegal dumping.

Currently, a big problem is the dumping of large amounts of scrap tires. Tires can be expensive to discard, so many people look for short cuts.

"Crimes generally have to be observed by a police officer in order to go after those bad actors. A lot of times, these crimes are happening in the middle of the night, when no one is around, in the most remote and desolate places in the county," said Lou Frangos, of the Mahoning County Green Team.

The county and city solid waste districts have installed cameras in certain areas to catch people in the act. Several of those security cameras have resulted in people being prosecuted for dumping.

It's still a major battle, however.

Old tires can be recycled, repurposed and reused.

"There are approved beneficial uses for both whole and shredded tires in Ohio. Those are governed by the Ohio EPA. There's an entire list of them on their website, and there are other uses, commercial uses for them as well," Frangos said.

Every year, tire collections are held around the Valley to reduce waste.

The Green Team is sponsoring its own tire recycling drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 13. It will be held at the Canfield Fairgrounds, located at 7265 Columbiana-Canfield Rd. in Canfield, Ohio.

The rates are the following:

• First four passenger tires per car are free.

• Additional tires are $2 each.

• Passenger tires with rims are accepted at no additional charge.

• Semi tires are $10 each.

• Agricultural tires are $20 each

No commercial/business drop-offs will be accepted.

Note that it is against Ohio law for people to transport more than 10 tires without a license.

Call the Green Team at 330-740-2060 for more information, or visit www.greenteam.cc.

Trumbull County also has a schedule online for local tire collection events.

Columbiana County has a household hazardous waste and tire recycling event from 9 a.m. to noon on June 16 at the Lisbon Fairgrounds. More information is available online.