Illegal drag race spectators arraigned in Youngstown

Police cited over 40 people for violating the order

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Several people who were charged with violating the state’s stay at home order in early May were arraigned Thursday in municipal court.

All those arraigned were cited while attending an illegal drag race May 2 on Ohio Works Drive.

Those arraigned today pleaded not guilty and were given new court dates.

Between the time they were cited and their arraignment, prosecutors downgraded the charge — violation of a public health order – from a first-degree misdemeanor to a second-degree misdemeanor.

The charge still carries a 90-day jail sentence, but far less than the six months maximum it carries as a first-degree misdemeanor.

A total of 26 people were cited at the race for violating the order, which was issued to help stop the spread of Covid-19 in Ohio. It has since been lifted.

Two others were also cited for street racing but they have yet to make their initial court appearance.

Because court operations were curtailed because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the arraignments were held off until Thursday as the court begins to get back to normal operations.

