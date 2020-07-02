iHeartMedia Youngstown replaces Top 40 radio station with new hip hop, R&B station

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – iHeartMedia Youngstown announced the debut of its new hip hop and R&B radio station Thursday afternoon, replacing what was once the popular music channel KISS FM.

“We have ended KISS-FM as a top 40 station. Mix 98.9 will continue in their current format with Variety from the 80s to today, including Halsey, Kelly Clarkson, Post Malone and more,” said Keith Kennedy, market president and vice president of Programming for iHeartMedia Youngstown.

To celebrate the launch of the new channel, Real 95.9 is playing 5,000 uninterrupted songs in a row, featuring music from popular hip hop and R&B artists like Drake, Travis Scott and Cardi B.

Real 95.9 will also feature on-air personalities such as Big Sue, Papa Keith and T-Roy.

On July 13, the station will feature “The Breakfast Club,” which the company says is the most-listened-to hip hop morning show in the country.

“Top 40 has evolved and Real 95.9 is the only station you’ll hear everywhere in the

Mahoning Valley, playing today’s biggest Hip Hop and R&B hit songs,” said Keith

Kennedy, market president and vice president of Programming for iHeartMedia

Youngstown.